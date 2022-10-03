Jamie Collins is expected to sign with Patriots

Jamie Collins and the Patriots just can’t seem to quit one another.

The linebacker is expected to sign with New England for a fourth stint with the club, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Reiss adds that it’s currently unclear whether Collins will sign to the 53-man roster or the practice squad. But Collins will join the team in some capacity.

Collins last played for New England in 2021, appearing in 10 games with two starts. He recorded a sack, an interception, three passes defensed, and three tackles for loss.

Collins entered the league with the Patriots as a second-round pick in 2013. He was traded to the Browns in 2016 but re-signed with New England in 2019 after Cleveland released him. The linebacker went to rejoin Matt Patricia in Detroit in 2020, but Patricia was fired during the season. The Lions released Collins in Sept. 2021 and he went back to New England in early October.

New England had a free agent visit with Collins last month.

In 122 games with 104 starts, collins has 12 interceptions, 199 forced fumbles, 26.5 sacks, and 64 tackles for loss.

