Jamie Collins doubtful, Damien Harris ruled out for Week 10 vs. Browns

Ahead of Sunday’s contest with the Cleveland Browns, for Patriots did not participate in Thursday’s practice, while nine were limited. Jamie Collins is doubtful for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury

WR Gunner Olszewski and RBs Damien Harris, and, Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice on Friday. Harris and Olzewski were ruled out on Saturday. Stevenson is expected to play on Sunday, per multiple reports.

Several Patriots had limited availability, with nothing changing from Wednesday in that regard. 12 Patriots in total were limited: P Jake Bailey, (right knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), K Nick Folk, left knee, WR N’Keal Harry, (knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle), LG Shaq Mason (abdomen), S Jalen Mills side, TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder, ) and LB Kyle Van Noy, groin).

Patriots injury report: While RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson didn’t practice all week due to concussions, they aren’t ruled out yet. Both are questionable, while LB Jamie Collins is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/HtkA8an307 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 12, 2021

With Cleveland dealing with injuries of their own, Sunday’s matchup may look up a bit different on both sides of the ball.

