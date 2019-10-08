Now that Week 5 in the NFL has officially wrapped up, the Patriots have two players atop the league's interception list.

Devin McCourty leads the league with four interceptions in five games, and Jamie Collins is right behind him with three of his own. Janoris Jenkins, Desmond Trufant and former Patriot Logan Ryan round out some of the players with two picks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Given how dominant the Patriots defense has been through the first five weeks of the season, they were bound to have some ungodly individual and team statistics to show for it. New England also leads the league in sacks with 24 and is on pace to break the single-season NFL record.

The Patriots' upcoming opponents aren't exactly world-beaters either. Over the next three weeks, they play the Giants, Jets, and Browns. Three offenses defined by either high turnover numbers or a complete inability to move the ball. The Jets most recently gave up 10 sacks to the Eagles and the Browns committed four turnovers on Monday Night Football.

This defense has been nothing short of spectacular to start the 2019 campaign, and they shouldn't be slowing down any time soon.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Jamie Collins, Devin McCourty stand alone atop the NFL in interceptions after Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston