Jamie Collins back at Patriots practice

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who has been on injured reserve since November 13, is back at practice today.

That means the Patriots have officially opened his practice window. He could practice for up to 21 days before being activated and back on the field.

Collins started this season with the Lions but didn’t do much, and he was released after two games. He then re-signed with the Patriots for his third stint in New England.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has always spoken highly of Collins’ ability to fit in New England’s defense. With the Patriots looking like they’ll be a strong contender in the AFC playoff race, Collins’ presence should help.

