Jamie Carragher suggests Liverpool could sell Darwin Nunez after ‘unforgivable’ finishing

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool could move on from Darwin Nunez this summer after the Uruguayan’s “unforgivable” finishing in the 2-0 defeat to Everton.

The Reds saw their title aspirations damaged by their Merseyside rivals on Wednesday evening, with Nunez unable to capitalise on a glorious chance to level the score in the first half at Goodison Park.

But after Dominic Calvert-Lewin added to Jarrad Branthwaite’s opener to complete a miserable evening for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Carragher was left furious with Liverpool’s No. 9 and questioned his future at Anfield.

"The chance that Nunez misses before half-time, that is unforgivable at this level,” Carragher said on Sky Sports. "That is not acceptable at this level, certainly when Liverpool are going for the title.”

And Carragher believes Liverpool should consider another option in attack two years after Darwin’s £64m move from Benfica, having scored 33 goals in 92 games.

“I think there is a question to ask,” Carragher added. “You want him to do well because there is so much that you like because he gives everything, he runs and causes trouble and gets the odd goal and gets an assist.

“But after two years when Liverpool this season are going to the title and those big games, you need your man to score away at Old Trafford, away at Goodison, in the European game at Atalanta. There is no time to waste, this is not October or November. This is the business end.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match against Everton (Getty Images)

“In terms of Nunez and where the club go forward now, we have all been in squads where someone comes in and maybe you talk about the first year and maybe say, okay he’s getting up to speed with and he’s improving, and it looked like he was at the start of the season. But it has ground to a halt.

“You are looking at it now and after two years, I don’t think there is going to be a massive improvement in him. What we have seen in the last two years is what he is.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Darwin Nunez at the end of the Premier League match at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“He can cause trouble, he can be erratic with his finishing. I don’t think it is going to be enough to win you the biggest trophies so I think there is a big decision to be made on him in the summer.”