Jamie Carragher to sponsor Marine's FA Cup tie against Tottenham

Marine's stadium.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has pitched in to sponsor Marine’s FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The non-league club revealed last week they feared losing up to £100,000 in combined gate receipts and endorsements due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

But the combined efforts of supporters across the world, with Premier League opponent Spurs backing fundraising efforts, has gone a long way to plugging that gap.

Marine, who play in the Northern Premier League, say 4,700 ‘virtual match tickets’ have been sold for the game.

And now Telegraph Sport columnist Carragher, who lives less than a mile from Marine’s stadium, has agreed to sponsor the dugouts and pre-match warm-up tops via his charity, the JC23 Foundation.

With the ticket sales and additional sponsorship, the club has now raised around £55,000 in five days.

Marine Chairman Paul Leary said “We are indebted to Jamie and the JC23 Foundation for their support in this magical game for Marine. The JC23 Foundation does magnificent work in helping young people, not just in Liverpool, but right across the world. We are proud to partner with them on this special occasion.”

Marine were initially hoping they could welcome 500 supporters to their Rossett Park stadium, but that hopes were dashed when the Merseyside region became subject to tier three lockdown measures last week.

The club said the financial impact was ‘disastrous’ given the rewards which could normally be anticipated from such a glamour FA Cup tie. The club is hoping to relay a new pitch with the proceeds of their cup run.

However, since publicising their plight, the reaction has been so overwhelming, the number of ‘virtual match tickets’ sold is only 1,300 shy of the club’s record attendance.

Fans buying tickets have been entered into a raffle to win the chance to manage the team in a pre-season friendly next summer.

“The response has been fantastic,” said Leary.

Marine's tie with Spurs has set a new FA Cup record. No side ranked as low as Marine has even faced a side so highly placed in English football's top flight.