Jamie Carragher bemused by penalty decision in Man City vs Chelsea: ‘It’s not right’

Chelsea appeal to referee Anthony Taylor (Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher was stunned by the “very harsh” penalty awarded to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella was ruled to have fouled Erling Haaland in the box.

Haaland converted the penalty to give the champions the lead in the Premier League clash, but Chelsea were furious and insisted Cucurella had actually been fouled by Haaland as they grappled at the back post.

Replays suggested that Haaland may have initiated the contact with the Chelsea full-back, before the striker went to ground after Cucurella pulled on his shirt.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot and although VAR checked the incident, it decided not to overturn the on-field decision.

"No, no, no. This isn’t right,” Carragher said on Sky Sports. “The VAR has looked the end of the tussle. He needs to look at the start. This is very harsh."

"Haaland had hold of him as well. I think that’s what gets him in front of him."

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was also dismayed by the decision, and Haaland took full advantage as he slotted past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Haaland slots it smoothly into the bottom corner! 😮‍💨⚽ pic.twitter.com/xg2EnuqZ3N — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2023

There was a dramatic turnaround before half-time, however, as goals from Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling against his former club gave Chelsea the lead at Stamford Bridge and put the champions in trouble.

Manuel Akanji equalised for the visitors before the break at the end of a breathless four-goal first-half.