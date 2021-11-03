Jamie Benn with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

Associated Press

Pandemic policies were put to the test Tuesday in several states where ballot measures sought to rebuke or affirm actions taken by officials trying to fight COVID-19. The virus-related measures were among two dozen ballot proposals in six states that also include new constitutional rights for residents to grow their own food or enjoy clean air and water. A state lawmaker who proposed the measure said it’s a response to corporate ownership of the food supply and intended to ensure people can do things such as save and exchange seeds for their gardens.