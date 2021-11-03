Jamie Benn with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 11/02/2021
Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 11/02/2021
Pandemic policies were put to the test Tuesday in several states where ballot measures sought to rebuke or affirm actions taken by officials trying to fight COVID-19. The virus-related measures were among two dozen ballot proposals in six states that also include new constitutional rights for residents to grow their own food or enjoy clean air and water. A state lawmaker who proposed the measure said it’s a response to corporate ownership of the food supply and intended to ensure people can do things such as save and exchange seeds for their gardens.
Top dunks from Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls, 11/01/2021
Al Horford (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 11/01/2021
Taking care of your garden's irrigation system before the first freeze will save you money in costly repairs down the line.
The Seahawks have listed defensive end L.J. Collier among their inactives six times in eight games. He is not injured. Despite being a first-round choice in 2019, Collier hasn’t been good enough to dress for many games. That made Collier a potential target for a team looking for pass rush help. The Seahawks, though, are [more]
Prior to Saturday, Koby Keenum had little contact with the Fighting Irish coaching staff personally. Notre Dame running backs coach and state of Alabama recruiter Lance Taylor and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn contacted Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible head coach Darrell Higgins back in the spring to inquire about the class of 2023 offensive line prospect. At that point, the Irish coaches wanted to see Keenum’s junior film before extending an offer.
In preparation for final regulatory approval of coronavirus vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11, the Biden administration has already begun shipping millions of coronavirus vaccine doses across the country.
Bob Melvin put on a Padres home pinstriped jersey and stated the obvious about becoming San Diego's new manager. The hiring of Melvin, who has 18 seasons of big league managerial experience, was a surprise for a few reasons.
The #Chiefs could have just 6 picks in the 2022 NFL draft after their trade to acquire Melvin Ingram from the #Steelers.
Adams, a former state senator and the current Brooklyn borough president, is favored to win the election to lead the US' largest city.
The Astros forced the series back to Houston with a win Sunday, but the Braves have two more chances to seal the deal.
As Brad Stevens' newly-constructed team struggles out of the gate, the Celtics president of basketball operations shares his perspective on the path ahead.
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
Between the Jon Gruden email fiasco and an unexpected London win over the Dolphins, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s fitness to coach in the NFL became a back-burner topic. On Sunday, a decision he made raises questions about his fitness to coach at any level. Trailing 24-0 with just under two minutes to play, the Jaguars [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.
Here's what the refs had to say about the brutal call.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.
Week 9 is here! Get ready for the fantasy football matchups ahead with our position-by-position rankings.
Von Miller was the biggest winner of the 2021 NFL trade deadline moving from a losing situation in Denver to a Super Bowl-contending Rams team.