Jamie Benn with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens
Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 01/02/2024
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
In some respects, Dallas won an important qualifying race ... with the same untied shoe that has been hindering it for a while.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.