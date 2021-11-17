Jamie Benn with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Yahoo Sports

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to go over what is available on fantasy football waiver wires, but they also make sure to provide you with plenty of good strategies for taking advantage of the upcoming fantasy trade deadline, as well. Find out if A.J. Dillon is a must-start every week with Aaron Jones out, where Cam Newton ranks amongst QBs for the rest of the season, which players you should drop, who are the “lottery ticket” players to stash on your bench and more.