Jamie Benn with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 01/31/2021
Patrick Reed's latest fiasco isn't just bad for his reputation, it's bad for the direction the PGA Tour is heading.
Who made money and who failed to help their 2021 NFL draft stock at the Senior Bowl?
When the Browns received a second-round pick from the Texans to take on Brock Osweiler’s $16 million guaranteed salary in 2017, it was obvious he wouldn’t be on the Week One roster in Cleveland. And he wasn’t. So what will the Lions now do with Jared Goff and the bad contract they bought from the [more]
The Lions ultimately took a package of 3 future draft picks and a QB for Matthew Stafford, but there's a belief that Washington's offer was better.
HoopsHype ranks the five players to have shown up in trade rumors the most over the past week, including Bradley Beal and Lonzo Ball.
The Rams’ trades of Jared Goff and Brandin Cooks were extremely costly for Los Angeles.
After it was over, Carolina coach Matt Rhule singled out these three players in particular for praise.
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported Sunday that Matthew Stafford told Detroit Lions they could send him anywhere but New England Patriots
Patrick Reed has been involved in yet another rules controversy. The player nicknamed Captain America because of his Ryder Cup heroics, but who is increasingly being depicted as an arch villain, was at the centre of a messy affair at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It was on the par-four 10th during Saturday’s third round, when Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. However, Reed claimed later not to have seen it bounce - and relied on a ball-spotter who told him she had not seen it bounce - and then proceeded to pick up the ball to check if it was embedded. It was only at that stage that he summoned a rules official, placing the ball to one side. Reed told the referee the ball had embedded and after the official felt for the pitch mark, was awarded a free drop. Reed went on to save par, but the row was only just beginning. Social media went into uproar, and although Reed insisted he acted “perfectly”, it is fair to say that view was not unanimous. “When we’re out there, we can’t see everything and when that happens you have to go with what the volunteers say and what the rules officials say and when all comes push and shove we felt like we did the right thing and the rules official said we did absolutely perfectly,” he said. Reed later pointed out on Twitter that Rory McIlroy also took a free drop from an embedded lie in the same round, but that the Irishman did not call a referee. However, Reed has history. In December 2019 at the Hero World Challenge, Reed was penalised two strokes for deliberately improving his lie in a bunker. As he went out in Sunday night’s final round sharing the lead alongside Mexican Carlos Ortiz, the glare on the ever incendious 2018 Master champion was as strong as it has ever been.
Klay and Steph didn't realize how much further the latter has to go until he breaks Ray Allen's record.
The Texans could be losing a lot more than just Deshaun Watson this offseason
The New York Rangers waived defenseman Tony DeAngelo on Sunday. DeAngelo had caused controversy through his support of Parler and Donald Trump.
The beef between Rondo and Westbrook goes back to the bubble.
Trevor Lawrence remains at the top, but did the Senior Bowl change anything? Plus, how do Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford alter plans?
Jimmy Johnson sat down with USAToday Sports and shared his thoughts on the Cowboys aura of entitlement despite their lack of recent success.
The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the no. 1 recruiting class in the nation with 25 signed prospects from the Class of 2021. This Wednesday, the Crimson Tide is watching three key targets: Camar Wheaton, the no. 1 running back in the nation, Brian Thomas, an elite receiver out of Louisiana, and Terrion Arnold, one of the most dynamic defensive backs in the Class of 2021. In this video, Andrew Bone provides a preview of what to watch as well as provides the latest on where things stand with each target.
After producing a season-high 16 points, the Warriors were petitioning Steve Kerr to cancel his G League assignment.
A nice moment took place after UFC 257 when Jolie Poirier went into Conor McGregor's locker room.
The 2021 NFL Draft is fast approaching, which means it's time to get caught up on all of the top prospects that will be coming off the board. Tom E. Curran provides some insight on the top five QBs in this year's class.
Brown, the Buccaneers WR, is the headline doubt heading into the final week of the season