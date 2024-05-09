Jamestown senior Torrie Mack one of the best for Blue Jay softball

May 9—JAMESTOWN — Sometimes, parents know best.

At least that was the case for Torrie Mack.

"My dad is my biggest inspiration when it comes to softball," said Mack, a senior for the Jamestown High School softball team. "He first pushed me to join and has continued to push and support me throughout my career. He has helped me so much and I am forever grateful."

Mack began playing summer fastpitch in the summer after fourth grade. The now-senior had just moved to Jamestown from a small school that didn't have softball and was thrilled at the opportunity to play.

"From the moment I started playing, I instantly fell in love," Mack said. "Softball gives me the chance to let go of everything else and focus on one thing. It has helped me to learn hard work, respect and above all else teamwork. It has helped me to overcome many changes and serves as my escape from all else."

Mack is one of three seniors on JHS' varsity team. The senior is in her third year playing at the varsity level.

"I play softball because of the great opportunities it has given me," Mack said. "This sport has given me so many great memories and friendships as well as lifelong lessons. My first and one of my favorite memories of softball would be the first school ball practice. I remember meeting so many new people and instantly making friends.

"I remember watching the older girls practicing and hoping to be as good as them one day," she said. "Everyone was very welcoming and inviting which is one of the best things about softball. The girls in this program work so well together and are very close."

In her 20 games played, Mack has tallied 26 hits — 13 singles, nine doubles and four home runs — including a walk-off grand slam on April 16 to clinch a game No. 2 victory over Bismarck Century. Mack is .406 at the plate and .900 in the field.

"I always try to work hard," Mack said. "I have trained with some amazing college softball players who have taught me more than I could have ever imagined. I used to run cross-country in order to stay in shape. I spend a lot of time in the weight room as well as doing T work and practicing my fielding.

"But softball is very much a team effort," she said. "It takes every player to win games no matter their role. Comradery and dedication among the team are what make us successful. Being a senior, this season is very special to me and we will continue to work hard and shoot for success. I want to give back to my team as much as I can because they have given so much to me."

Mack said at one time she wanted to go onto the collegiate level to play, but then three years ago, she suffered a significant arm injury that has put a hold on that dream.

"I had been a pitcher since I first started softball in elementary but due to my injury the orthopedic doctor told me my arm won't be what it was and I started extensive physical therapy just to make my arm able to throw from the outfield and continue to hit," Mack said. "I have continued to do what I can in softball but am very excited about my future career and that is my main focus for the future."

While she has big plans for the future, Mack's goal for the rest of the spring is to get her teammates to the state tournament for the third year in a row.

The Class A State Softball Tournament is scheduled May 30-June 1 at Dickinson's Sanford Sports Complex.

"My team has supported me tremendously," Mack said. "It is so special and rare to play on a team where everyone supports and pushes each other. I have also had such inspirational coaches throughout the years and I am forever grateful to them."