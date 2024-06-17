Jamestown Post 14 Eagles sweep Ralston, Brandon Valley

Jun. 16—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles ended their skid with a dramatic 11-10 win over Ralston Post 339 on Saturday, June 15, at Brandon Valley High School.

The Post 339 squad exploded in the top of the first for eight runs on three hits and six walks to take an 8-0 lead. The Eagles headed into the bottom of the fourth down 8-3 when they scored on an error to make it 8-4 and then hit a double to cut the deficit to 8-7. The Eagles tied the game up on an RBI groundout in the sixth to make it 8-8. The Post 339 squad scored two in the seventh to take a 10-8 lead.

The Eagles exploded in the bottom of the seventh as the first four hitters all hit singles to cut the deficit to 10-9. Two batters later, Thomas Newman reached on an error allowing Adam Sortland and Jaxon Kolpin scored to give the Eagles the 11-10 walk-off win.

P339 10, P14 11

P339: 8 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 10 8 2

P14: 1 1 1 4 0 1 3 — 11 15 2

The Eagles faced off against the hosts Brandon Valley Post 131 in the second game of the doubleheader and got an 8-2 win.

Post 131 scored two in the first to get out to a quick 2-0 lead but it would be short lived as the Eagles (3-4) got one in the second and two in the third to take an 3-2 lead. The Eagles added one more in the fourth before exploding in the fifth with Nate Salz and Braxton Goehner hitting singles to push the lead out to 6-2.

The Eagles got two more singles in the seventh to take an 8-2 lead.

The Eagles return to action at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, when they take on Huron Post 7.

P14 8, P131 2

P14: 0 1 2 1 2 0 2 — 8 12 1

P131: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 1