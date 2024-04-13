Jamestown native Kasey Gengler reflects on working March Madness

Apr. 13—PHOENIX, Ariz. — Jamestown native Kasey Gengler was one of many on the floor when the confetti was falling on the court at the Footprint Center following the University of Connecticut's NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship win.

Gengler was there in his role as associate director of men's basketball championships for the NCAA. In his role, he is responsible for making sure the venues are running up to NCAA standards, serving as a second point of contact for security in and around the venues, taking part in selecting future host sites and more.

Through his role, Gengler worked the first and second-round games in Salt Lake City, the Sweet 16 games in Los Angeles and the Final Four in Phoenix. Over the month of action, Gengler said he learned about all the coordination that it takes to make the tournament go smoothly.

"You don't find out what teams are going to the site until like three days before they're going there," Gengler said. "So you're making all these plans and all this stuff and then boom you insert these teams and you're running full speed trying to get them all the pertinent information, all that stuff. There's just a ton of planning, a ton of prep work, especially the preliminary round sites, the hosts, typically it's a university or a conference, the venue that they're in, those two groups carry a bulk of the work. So relying on them and making sure they're prepared is huge."

Gengler joined the NCAA in January and only had a few weeks before the national tournament started on March 19.

"I started working at the NCAA, the end of January, I basically had a month to try to get up to speed and learn how things work," Gengler said. "(It) felt like a lot of drinking from a fire hose but it was really awesome just to be a part of and to experience it all and see the stuff we get to work on. As we move onto next year, and start that planning process here in the coming weeks, I'll have a jump start and know what I'm working on."

When he started working for the NCAA, he and his colleagues worked on finishing last-minute details for the tournament. He said he was working to catch up as quickly as possible before the tournament started so he could help his colleagues out. Gengler said he has been picking the brains of his colleagues about the job.

Gengler said he is one of 13 people on the Division I men's basketball staff. He said the women's basketball tournament has a separate team and others work on the NIT tournament and the NCAA Division II and Division III tournaments for both men and women.

Gengler said he is currently working on the bid process for the host sites of the first rounds of the tournaments in 2027 and 2028 and the 2031 Final Four. Gengler said he also works on the events outside of the arena like the concerts and fan festivals.

"I deal with the leg work with those cities that submit bids and as far as preliminary round stuff goes," Gengler said. "I manage the facilities setup piece ... coordinating with sites and making sure everything is set up as required on our end, and also work with a lot of our vendors from the flooring company, to the baskets, to different groups there. That's preliminary rounds and obviously a site rep as well."

During the Final Four, Gengler said the NCAA brought in people from future sites to help work so they can learn how to run the final site.

This year, the games were spread across 14 different arenas, with 10 playing host to an NBA and/or an NHL team.

"So it's multiple games, sold out crowds, fans traveling from all over that haven't been there before. So I feel like the sites and the venues, they love the opportunity because it's a huge revenue driver and a huge tourism driver," Gengler said. "So a lot of places, it's a change from their normal tier. In LA, they have the Lakers, the Clippers, the Kings all in that venue, so they have games all the time but they were excited to have this event and said, 'It's a nice change of pace for us to have something different in here and do something else."

After the tournament, Gengler said he expects he and his colleagues to meet and reflect on how the tournament went before starting preparations for next year's tournament.

Over the next college basketball season, Gengler said he will be watching games and keeping track of how teams are doing.

"Obviously, knowing some of the teams and how they're doing is beneficial," Gengler said. "So definitely something that I will do and have the excuse that if I'm watching games at home it's work-related."

Gengler graduated from Northern State University with a degree in sports marketing and administration and got his master's degree in sports management from West Virginia University.

"I grew up around sports my whole life, my whole time growing up in Jamestown," Gengler said. "I feel like sports was my life ... I feel like it was instilled in me at a young age. I grew up playing football, basketball, baseball and spent all my summers down at Jack Brown (Stadium) working on the field and coaching. I went on to play baseball in college so sports is really all I've known. That's what I was passionate about and what I wanted to do long term."

Gengler went to the NCAA after spending the previous 13 years working at various NCAA schools. He said he wanted to take the job at the NCAA because working at the governing body was too good to turn down.

While he has not come back to Jamestown as much as he wants, he said he hopes his current position gives him flexibility to see his family in town more often.

Once the tournament ended, the whirlwind did not stop for Gengler. His wife, Alexandra, gave birth to a baby boy on April 12. During the tournament, Gengler said he was prepared to fly back to Indianapolis at a moments notice if his wife went into labor.

Gengler said his job will allow him to give his new son a trip to the Final Four as a birthday present every year.

"The last few weeks have been stressful and obviously huge shoutout and credit goes to my wife with me being gone and on the road for the tournament while she's 39 weeks pregnant that's obviously not ideal," Gengler said. " ... So jump right in from tournament to new baby. But super excited and I feel like obviously the timing is difficult just because any time I miss from work now is difficult while I try to figure out what I'm doing but my supervisors and my team have all been very very supportive and family first."