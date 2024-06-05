Jamestown Jaws compete, renovations made to local disc golf course

Jun. 5—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Jaws Swimming team had three swimmers jump into the pool on Saturday, June 1, at the Bismarck Aquatic Center.

The three swimmers were Madison Schmidt, Harper Acklan and Austin Allen. The three helped the Jaws score 107 points. The team competed in 11 different events compiling three top five finishes and eight top 10 finishes.

Madison Schmidt's best finish saw her come in third in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:04.61. The other two top five finishes were from Austin Allen as he finished in fifth in the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 1:08.63 and fifth in the 100-meter freestyle race with a time of 2:313.59.

Ackland's best finish was a 10th place finish in the 50-meter backstroke event with a time of 59.55.

This summer, the Jamestown Disc Golf Association has installed new tops and chain assemblies to the disc golf holes at the Klaus Park Disc Golf Course.

Ryan Pfau said the Jamestown Disc Golf Association got money from the Jamestown Tourism grant that helped them make the renovations to the holes. He also said that the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department helped them out with the funding. Pfau said the renovations cost $3,400. He said the renovations will make the baskets last for 20 years.

Pfau said the next projects for the Jamestown Disc Golf Association will be to work on the tee pads, and figure out how to reduce the impact of the water levels on the course.