Jamestown family safe after wildfires hit Maui island

Aug. 16—KAANAPALI, Hawaii — A Jamestown family was able to get off the Maui island safely after wildfires hit the area last week.

Tyri and Rick Bosche went to Hawaii to celebrate their 20th anniversary with their daughter, Teagan. They were supposed to arrive in Maui on Aug. 7 but a flight delay caused the family to rebook their departure. They made it to Honolulu on the evening of Aug. 7 before flying to the Maui islands on the morning of Aug. 8 when the wildfires started.

Tyri Bosche said the Uber driver who was taking the family from the Kahului Airport located east of Kahului on Maui to the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali had commented on how windy it was that morning.

Officials say high winds fueled the strength of the wildfires that have reportedly caused 99 deaths as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, and destroyed homes and buildings in Lahaina, which is only about 1 1/2 miles from the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

The Bosches arrived at the resort, which was already without power, around 7 a.m. when the fires weren't that severe yet.

"It was just little ones that just popped up, so of course lots of fire," Bosche said. "Fire trucks, emergency services, we could see lots of that stuff going on but at that time we didn't know how severe it was going to get."

Bosche said it was so windy that the pool area was closed within an hour. On the beach, she said the high winds picked up sheets of sand and it felt like getting pelted with small needles.

Bosche said she contacted their travel agent out of Indianapolis in the late afternoon on Aug. 8 about booking a stay at a different resort but lost cell service as they were finishing those details.

"So from then on we had no power, we had no cell service, we had no way to reach anyone," she said.

Because there was no power at the resort on Aug. 8, the Bosches got some rest early. When the family woke up on Aug. 9, they could still see the fires burning, orange skies and black smoke.

The resort was still without power other than a generator powering the main restaurant where people were waiting for their turns to charge their phones. Bosche said the resort was already rationing their food at 7 a.m.

"Our plates were already made up and it was just like a fistful of scrambled eggs, two pieces of sausage and three pieces of fruit and then you got a choice of coffee or juice," she said.

The Bosches befriended a couple from California and they found out there was cell service in the middle of the golf course and a parking lot. After calling her travel agent, the Bosches and their new friends went to the resort around 12:30 p.m. to get lunch only to see a sign about everything closing.

"We were informed that they were going to serve one more meal on Tuesday, a lunch and dinner combination, and then they had no more food or beverages for guests after that point on," she said. "We just kind of all looked at each other and said, 'We have to get out of here.' Nothing was open because there's no power. If you went into any little convenience store in the hotel, the shelves were wiped bare."

The travel agent had told the Bosches she could get them back to Honolulu and figure out the rest once they were there.

While the Bosches were waiting for more information in the lobby, a man and his son approached them to find out what was going on and agreed to take the Bosches and the California couple to the Kahului Airport.

"Once we finally got ready to get on the road, the road through Lahaina that takes you to the airport was closed," she said. "The only other road out is the north road."

She said the north road is on the cliff side and has no guardrails.

"Some parts it's only one way up and down so if you encounter a vehicle, somebody has to back up until they can pass each other," she said. "The hairpin turns, it's crazy."

The Bosches were eventually able to get to Honolulu, find a place to stay and enjoy the rest of their vacation. Bosche said she later found out tour buses took guests from the Sheraton resort to the Kahului Airport and that all the hotels in Honolulu were booked.

"People were sleeping outside, inside the airport because nobody had hotels," she said. "We said it was a good thing that we got out. Oddly enough, we've actually seen several people from our resort in Maui here at the new resort that we are at."

The Bosches were supposed to leave on Sunday, Aug. 13, but they couldn't leave until Monday, Aug. 14, because of the wildfires causing a cancellation of their flights from the Maui island. On Monday, the Bosches had to fly from Honolulu to Kona in Hawaii before heading to San Francisco, Chicago and eventually Fargo.

Bosche said the travel agent was a "godsend."

"I don't know how we would be anywhere if she hadn't been able to just help us through this whole way," she said. "She's been kind enough to book us flights with her own points because we weren't available. She's done so much for us. I couldn't be more grateful."