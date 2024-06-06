Jamestown Eagles swept in opening day DH by Fargo Stars

Jun. 5—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles struggled with errors and it cost them in a 7-0 loss to the Fargo Post 400 Stars on Wednesday, June 5, at Jack Brown Stadium.

Out of the seven Stars runs, five were unearned. The Eagles had four errors in the loss. On the mound, the Eagles turned to Thomas Newman who pitched a complete game giving up two earned runs on eight hits while walking five and striking out two hitters.

"It's always frustrating," Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said. "To win baseball games or anything, we can't give up those kind of errors. We gotta make the routine plays, we have to make sure we get those outs. They're giving us outs and today we just didn't do that. We bounced the ball around a little bit, we threw the ball away, we had the ball go through our legs. It's part of the game but at the same time we have to stay more focused than that."

The Stars opened the scoring in the second inning thanks to two Eagles errors and a dropped fly ball to take a 2-0 lead. The Stars added another one in the third to take a 3-0 lead.

The Stars' Gus Pankratz came up in the sixth and hit a double to score a run and push the lead out to 4-0. The Stars put the game away in the top of the seventh when Chase Lura hit a fly ball to left that dropped allowing two runs to score and the lead to go out to 6-0.

After the game, Joseph called for an all-team meeting in the dugout. Joseph said his message was all about their compete level.

"We didn't compete," Joseph said. "We did not compete today as a team. We had a couple guys that did but again this is not about one or two guys, this is about nine guys and we need to come out here and compete. Be aggressive, be bulldogs out here, don't play scared. It looked like we were kind of scared out there and we just need to get better and believe we can compete with any team in the league and tonight we didn't show that."

P400 7, P14 0

P400: 0 2 1 0 0 1 3—7 8 1

P14: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 4

The Eagles were betrayed again by errors in the second game as they lost 8-3 to the Stars in the second game of the doubleheader.

Out of the eight Stars runs, only three were earned. The Eagles starter was Payton Hochhalter who went five innings giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out nine and walking one. Hochhalter also had a 1.30 FIP. When he departed, the Eagles turned to Derek Hatlewick for the final two innings and he gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out two and walking one.

The Stars got out to a quick start in the top of the first as they scored four runs on three hits and three Blue Jays errors. The Stars (2-0) pushed the lead out to 5-0 and tacked one more to make it 6-0 in the second inning.

The Eagles (0-2) broke through in the fourth inning when Preston Gall hit a double to score Hochhalter and cut the deficit to 7-1. The big play of the frame came a few batters later when Thomas Newman hit a two run single to score two runs and cut the deficit to 7-3. It was too little, too late though as the Stars scored one in the seventh to put the game away.

"The second game against (Joe) Gould, Gould was doing a great job of throwing that off-speed and mixing it up with his fastball," Joseph said. "So we just don't let him beat us with his off-speed, go after his fastball. That's how it should be with any pitcher but with him we just went after the fastball and we were a lot better going after the fastball."

The Eagles are back in action at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, when they go to Dickinson.

P400 8, P14 3

P400: 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 — 8 8 0

P14: 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 3 5 6