Jamestown Eagles swept in doubleheader against Mandan

Jun. 20—MANDAN, N.D. — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles three-game winning streak came to an end with a 4-2 loss to the Mandan Post 40 Chiefs at the Veteran's Memorial Ballpark.

The Chiefs opened the scoring in the third on a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. The Chiefs pushed the lead out in the fourth thanks to a two-run single to make it 3-0. The Eagles cut into the deficit in the fifth when Tyson Jorrisen scored on a wild pitch and then Jaxon Kolpin hit a single to score a run and cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Chiefs put the game out of reach in the sixth thanks to a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

P14 2, P40 4

P14: 0 0 0 0 2 0 0—2 5 0

P40: 0 0 1 2 0 1 X — 4 8 0

The Eagles stranded two runners on in the seventh inning of a 4-2 loss to the Chiefs in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Chiefs scored three runs on two hits and two walks in the bottom of the first to take a 3-0 lead. The Eagles (4-6) cut the deficit to one run in the fourth when Bennett Goehner hit a two run single to make it a 3-2 game.

The Chiefs pushed the lead out on a sacrifice fly in the fifth to push the lead out to 4-2.

The Eagles starter was Thomas Newman who went 6.0 giving up four runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five hitters.

The Eagles return to the diamond at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, when they take on Alexandria.

P14 2, P40 4

P14: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 6 1

P40: 3 0 0 0 1 0 X — 4 6 0