Jamestown Eagles split doubleheader at Dickinson

Jun. 11—DICKINSON — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles held on for their first win of the season as they got a 5-4 win over the Dickinson Roughriders in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 11, at the DCB&T Ballpark.

The Eagles did not wait very long to open the scoring as three batters into the first Payton Hochhalter helped himself out with a single to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, the Eagles' Thomas Newman hit a single to score a run and push the Eagles in front 2-0. Hochhalter went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run and Newman went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one walk.

The Roughriders took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on three hits and one walk. The Eagles tied the game up in the fifth when Braxton Goehner reached on an error to score a run and tie the game up at three. The Roughriders would retake the lead at 4-3 in the fifth before the Eagles retook the lead at 5-4 in the sixth.

On the mound, Hochhalter went five innings giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking one. He was relieved by Newman who finished the final two innings giving up two hits and striking out one.

P14 5, P3 4

P14: 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 — 5 8 2

P3: 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 — 4 10 3

The Eagles gave up a walk-off single to lose 6-5 to the Roughriders in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Eagles (1-3) kept their momentum going in the second when Nate Walz hit a two run single to push his team in front 2-0. The Roughriders (3-1) had a big bottom of the second as they scored four runs on three hits, a wild pitch and an error to take a 4-2 lead.

The Eagles scored one in the fifth to cut the deficit to 4-3 before the Roughriders were able to push the lead out to 5-3. The Eagles came up in the seventh with the game on the line and Tyson Jorrisen delivered hitting a single to score a run to bring it to within one at 5-4 before Adam Sortland grounded out to tie the game up at five.

The score stayed that way until the eighth when the Roughriders' Jack Price hit a walk-off single to give his team the 6-5 win.

The Eagles return to the diamond at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, when they take on St. Michael.

P14 5, P3 6

P14: 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 0 — 5 9 2

P3: 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 6 8 4