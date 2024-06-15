Jamestown Eagles fall 5-4 to St. Michael (MN)

Jun. 14—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles were sunk by a poor bottom of the third in a 5-4 loss to St. Michael Post 567 on Friday, June 14 at Brandon Valley High School.

The Eagles (1-4) opened the scoring in the first when Preston Gall hit an RBI single to make it 1-0. After the Mikes tied it up in the bottom of the first the Eagles retook the lead in the top of the second on a passed ball to make it 2-1. The score stayed that way until the bottom of the third when the Mikes (1-0) got a single and then back-to-back walks to load the bases for Wesley Byer. Byer did his job hitting a grand slam to left to push the Mikes in front 5-2.

The Eagles responded in the fourth when Tyson Jorrisen hit a run-scoring single to make it 5-3 and then Jaxon Kolpin hit a single to make it 5-4.

The Eagles return to the diamond at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, when they take on Brandon Valley Post 131.

P14 4, P567 5

P14: 1 1 0 2 0 0 0—4 7 1

P567: 1 0 4 0 0 0 X — 5 5 4