Jamestown Eagles beat Huron 4-3

Jun. 16—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles pushed their winning streak out to three games with a 4-3 win over Huron Post 7 on Sunday, June 16, at Brandon Valley High School.

The Eagles (4-4) opened the scoring in the third when Jaxon Kolpin hit a two run double to make it 2-0. Kolpin continued his big game in the fifth when he hit another double to make it 3-0. Kolpin came around to score on a single from Preston Gall to push the lead out to 4-0.

The Post 7 Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 4-2. The Tigers got another one in the sixth on an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Eagles starter was Kaidan Hakanson who pitched four innings giving up one run on zero hits with eight walks and one strikeout.

The Eagles return to the diamond at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, when they take on the Mandan Chiefs.

P14 4, P7 3

P14: 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 — 4 6 0

P7: 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3 4 0