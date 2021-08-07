Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce leader says it's important to 'support local'

Aug. 7—Emily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce, is all for shopping local. But she thinks of it as "support local" instead.

"I like to say support local over shop local because you think of shopping, you think of retail, restaurants, those certain industries, which are very important but there's also ... you should bank local, you should use your local services," Bivens said.

It's not only important to support shopping but also to use services provided by local clinics, chiropractors and dentists, for example, she said.

The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce has about 350 members and represents about 6,500 employees in the area workforce, Bivens said. Businesses not only support local charities and events, they also have people who become active in the community.

"There's more ways to give back (to the community) than just financially," she said.

The chamber has a number of committees that help members get to know other professionals and become involved in the community in a variety of ways, Bivens said. They include the Ambassadors, perhaps one of the most visible with ribbon-cutting events, as well as Young Professionals and the regional committee which advocates during the North Dakota legislative session. All of the committees offer networking opportunities and involvement.

"You need to have people like that," Bivens said. "You need to have those people that you know are going to show up, you know are committed and can help you serve the community."

Nick Bruns, agent with Nodak Insurance, is involved in the Jamestown Downtown Association, James Valley Youth For Christ and Teen City, Kiwanis, Pure Hockey Skills and the Temple Baptist Church board. For him, it's about giving back.

"To me it just is important that as a business owner the community that supports the business is why business is successful, and so I find and believe that it's our responsibility then as businesses to give back to that community," Bruns said. "That comes from just the example that was modeled for me and my parents and their involvement in the community that they're in ..."

He said when businesses give back to the community, the community succeeds "because now it's a circle rather than a dead end. And so it kind of helps everybody flourish, helps the community grow."

Bruns said by supporting the community that lends itself to bring new business into Jamestown.

"I've seen it specifically over in Valley City (where he was raised) ... and watching as the community supports the businesses, the businesses support the community and new businesses pop up and so that to me is the importance of shopping local and being involved in a local setting," Bruns said. "It's just about everybody thriving and doing well together rather than feeling like you're on your own individual island. I truly believe we all can grow and thrive together rather than feel like we've got to do it on our own."

Over at Babb's Coffee House, it's not unusual to find some kind of fundraiser going on to help a group or cause. Right now, it's selling a special drink in honor of employee Barb Togstad's mother, Millie, and selling coffee cozies, both of which will benefit the Jamestown Cancer Support Group. The group provides bags of items and gas cards to cancer patients. Togstad is a member of the group.

"I think for me I love giving," said Barbara Onsurez, owner of Babb's Coffee House, on why she helps others. "Barb (Togstad) also does and I think by helping our community it just helps everything grow. ... l think for me it's important because it's like the people in our area also see that and that may encourage them to also give or actually let them be a part of it too."

Many people are busy, Onsurez noted, so if people feel like they can give in a small way that also helps them feel good and be part of something as well.

"We just try to keep everything local with different charities locally," she said.

It's also important to keep the fundraisers neutral and fun, Onsurez said. For Giving Hearts Day, special heart cookies are made and the proceeds are donated locally. Onsurez is appreciative of those people who have supported all of the fundraisers.

"I just think it's great when people can shop local — by shopping local that allows us to put more money in the community and help each other — it's helping each other out," she said. "Without them, we wouldn't be here."

Bivens noted that when people shop local, they support the local economy, "which affects your taxes, your schools, your health care. It all ties together and so if you're supporting those businesses that are also supporting those things, they're the ones forking over the sponsorships for your local sports teams or supporting different causes that can help different community members. If you're supporting those businesses and those owners, employers, then you're supporting the entire community."

Bivens said Jamestown is "very supportive" of local businesses.

"Through the pandemic, I think that was really evident," she said. "We had some businesses that had to close but really I think we fared really well as a community as far as the number of businesses and people moving forward through the pandemic."

She said that's a testament to the community.

".. they want to have those opportunities locally," she said. "And if you want to keep these opportunities you got to utilize them and you got to support them," whether that is purchasing groceries, getting a haircut or going to The Arts Center or Meidinger Splash Park.

"Coming out of the pandemic it's definitely a workforce issue," she said. "Most of our businesses are having a hard time finding people to fill jobs and I know that's not just a regional issue, it's worldwide."

The chamber and other entities are looking at ways to attract people to Jamestown, she said. Some people were also laid off during the pandemic and are needed to work now, she said.

With two large expected employers coming to the Jamestown area in the next few years — the ADM soybean crushing plant and Houweling's Tomatoes — Bivens said there are concerns from some about having enough people to work.

"I think that goes back to the whole reason why chambers of commerce came about hundreds of years ago," she said. "If we engage each other in a positive way and we celebrate each other's successes, it lifts all of us up and we all become better. So the whole idea behind a chamber is businesses coming together, having that unified voice to make Jamestown a better place. ... But at the same time what we can do as a community is be welcoming to those who are willing to move here and inviting them along to go to the Art(s) Park on Thursday ... and helping them to become integrated into the community."

She said being very welcoming can make a difference.

"That's our main mission — is for the well-being of Jamestown,' Bivens said of the chamber. "Supporting local is a huge part of that."