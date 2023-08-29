Jameson Williams to suspended list, Nate Sudfeld to IR as Lions drop to 53 players

There was no secret about one of the roster moves the Lions would make to set their initial 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy some time ago and he was officially moved to the suspended list on Tuesday. Williams cannot practice or play with the team until his suspension is up, although the Lions have asked about ways to work on continued treatment for Williams' hamstring injury.

The Lions also officially placed quarterback Hendon Hooker on the non-football injury list. The third-round pick is recovering from a torn ACL.

Nate Sudfeld tore his ACL last weekend and he was moved to injured reserve as part of the moves to get down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.

The Lions waived or released WR Chase Cota, RB Jermar Jefferson, TE Darrell Daniels, RB Craig Reynolds, RB Benny Snell, WR Maurice Alexander, G Kayode Awosika, S Brady Breeze, C Brad Cecil, WR Dylan Drummond, DL Cory Durden, T Connor Galvin, S Brandon Joseph, CB Chase Lucas, QB Adrian Martinez, LB Trevor Nowaske, T Max Pircher, K Parker Romo, DL Chris Smith, T Ryan Swoboda, and CB Starling Thomas V to round out the day's moves.

