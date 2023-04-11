Jameson Williams stakes his claim to Jeff Okudah’s No. 1 jersey

It didn’t take long for Jameson Williams to react to the breaking news that the Lions were trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons. Apparently, Williams’ trademark speed translates off the field, too.

In the immediate aftermath of the news of the Okudah trade, Williams swiftly talked his claim to the freshly available No. 1 jersey. It’s the jersey number Williams wore at Alabama before the Lions made him the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Okudah had switched to No. 1 a year ago after wearing 23 and 30 earlier in his Lions career.

Jamo’s tweet:

I need that uno back !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! PLZ — jamo (@bigsgjamo) April 11, 2023

Williams currently wears No. 9, which he donned with respectful permission from Matthew Stafford last year.

