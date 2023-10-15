Jameson Williams scores TD in game he can play in because gambling suspension was shortened

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was suspended for the first six games of the season after violating the league's gambling policy. Today is the sixth game of the season, and Williams just hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass.

The NFL and the players' union agreed to change the gambling rules to lessen the punishments for players who bet on sports other than football while at work, which is what Williams did. As a result, Williams' suspension was shortened to four games.

Williams made the most of the chance that gave him today, blowing past the Buccaneers' secondary in the third quarter, adjusting with the ball in the air when Jared Goff underthrew him, and catching the pass for a touchdown in the end zone.

No one doubts Williams' talent, but he didn't play much as a rookie because he was still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in his last college game, and he hasn't played much this year, either. But today he made the Lions very glad they drafted him.

Detroit leads Tampa Bay 17-6 late in the third quarter.