Jameson Williams ranked as the top SEC WR in the NFL draft

Once again as the NFL draft approaches, at least one Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver is among the best in the nation. Jameson Williams burst onto the scene in the 2021 campaign for Nick Saban, leading the way in yards and touchdowns for the offense. His play helped Bryce Young secure the Heisman Trophy.

Now Williams is focused on his rehabilitation and preparing for that call to the NFL. Most feel that despite tearing his ACL in the biggest game of the season, Williams will be ready relatively early in his rookie season. Teams such as the Green Bay Packers, who unloaded Davante Adams, are in need of a playmaker of his caliber.

Recently Pro Football Focus ranked the best WRs in the class and the top SEC pass-catcher is none other than Williams.

Jameson Williams: Alabama Crimson Tide WR

What PFF Says…

Speed still kills at the NFL level, and Jameson Williams has freakish speed. Where he really torches defenders is accelerating through the gears and surging past defenders when both are already moving. An ACL injury in the national championship game will likely place a cap on how high Williams gets drafted, but that freakish speed makes him lethal on every snap he plays. He also shows a lot of sophistication in how he sets up defensive backs for a player with that speed.

On the list from Sam Monson, the top three receivers were all a part of the Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver room. Williams was finally able to show what he was capable of in Tuscaloosa. The most recent mock from Draft Wire has Jameson Williams going No. 23 to the Arizona Cardinals.

