Jameson Williams’ projection rises, 5 potential top-15 landing spots in 2022 NFL draft

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams may have only spent one season with the Crimson Tide, but that was all he needed to have a lasting impact on the program and drastically increase his draft stock.

Now, just days away from the 2022 NFL draft, Williams and other former Alabama players are gearing up to begin their professional careers.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game, which seemingly hurt his expected draft position initially. However, he is now a few months removed from surgery and is way ahead of schedule with his recovery efforts.

Though we may never know what’s being said inside the front offices of NFL teams, mock drafts are aplenty.

Recent mock drafts have Williams shooting up draft boards and landing with franchises inside the top-15 picks. With such a high projection, it’s possible that the former Ohio State and Alabama wide receiver could be the first pass-catcher selected.

Here are five projected landing spots for Williams inside the top-15 picks.

Washington Commanders

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: No. 11

The Team: Washington Commanders

The Mock Draft: Walter Football

New York Jets

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Pick: No. 10

The Team: New York Jets

The Mock Draft: CBS Sports

Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: No. 15

The Team: Philadelphia Eagles

The Mock Draft: View Full Mock Draft

Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Pick: No. 13

The Team: Houston Texans

The Mock Draft: The Draft Wire

Atlanta Falcons

(AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

The Pick: No. 8

The Team: Atlanta Falcons

The Mock Draft: Pro Football Focus

