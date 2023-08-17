Jameson Williams ‘probably’ out through the rest of preseason with his hamstring injury

Jameson Williams pulled up on a route early in Wednesday’s joint practice session against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Lions speedy second-year wideout grasped at his right hamstring and immediately went to the sidelines.

A few minutes later, after stretching proved ineffective in remedying the issue, Williams slowly walked to the locker room with a trainer and did not return. On Thursday morning, Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered an update on Williams that indicates we might not see “Jamo” for some time.

After joking that “I would anticipate Jamo out for the first six games,” referencing the wideout’s NFL suspension, Campbell elaborated.

“We’ll get him back anywhere from Monday to Carolina,” Campbell said. The Lions close out the preseason in Carolina after playing the Jaguars this week.

The more Campbell talked, the less optimistic the outlook became for Williams to play or even practice again before his mandated suspension begins.

When asked directly if Williams would play against the Jaguars on Saturday, Campbell quickly said, “No, I don’t feel that way. There’s a good chance it probably could go through the preseason.”

The coach acknowledged it will be a setback to Williams’ progress. Campbell was further asked if Williams would possibly play in the preseason finale,

“It’s hard to say right now. I’ll know more today. I would say it’s probably unlikely, but we’ll see.”

Campbell also stated that the team is looking to clarify with the NFL the rules on Williams receiving treatment from the team’s medical staff during his suspension, which begins immediately after the final roster cutdown.

