Jameson Williams on a potential pairing with DeVonta Smith: We’d be most explosive offense in the NFL
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jameson WilliamsAmerican football player
- DeVonta SmithLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
@AlabamaFTBL WR and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Jameson Williams exhibiting his explosive acceleration with a stutter & go move that allows him to get on top of the DB.
✅ Explosive Acceleration
✅ Sells his routes
✅ Tracks the football#NFLCombine #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/TzieFsBQIa
— Football Scout 365 (@FS365_Analytics) February 27, 2022
The Eagles went years without drafting a player from Alabama and now they could indeed have a former member of the Crimson Tide at three key skill positions.
Philadelphia has an urgent need at the wide receiver position and former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams could be the one player that Eagles GM Howie Roseman truly covets. On Tuesday, Derrick Gunn reported that the Eagles badly want a wide receiver and Williams has been to the NovaCare Complex for a top-30 visit.
With the draft less than 24 hours away, 21 of the top prospect are in Las Vegas to participate in the experience live, and the prospects are taking part in league-sponsored events.
The Inquirer’s EJ Smith caught up with Williams during the festivities and he had some exciting things to say about a potential pairing with former Crimson Tide Heisman winner, DeVonta Smith.
Jameson Williams on the possibility of playing with #Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: “We’d be the most explosive offense in the NFL.”
Williams said he visited the #Eagles earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/b78FVM9f2L
— EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) April 27, 2022
Williams exploded for Alabama, logging 79 catches in 2021, for 1,572 receiving yards (5th in FBS), and tying for third with 15 receiving touchdowns in 15 starts.
Playing with a frame that’s exactly similar to DeVonta Smith, Williams was named a first-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-SEC receiver and Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation’s top receiver.
He’s returning from a torn ACL and won’t be immediately cleared to play, but it’ll provide Jalen Hurts with another polished route-runner.
List
One linebacker for the Eagles in every round of the 2022 NFL Draft
List
Final Eagles 7-round mock draft: Philadelphia lands dynamic pass rusher, elite WR
List
NFL Draft: 10 prospects who can make an immediate impact for the Eagles
Related
Eagles making calls about potentially trading up in the 2022 NFL draft
Eagles news: Examining the most pressing needs for Philadelphia in the first round?
Nate Herbig returning to the Eagles after signing restricted free agent tender
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts working out with Titans WR A.J. Brown
Eagles land outside the top-5 in an ESPN ranking of draft value for all 32 NFL teams since 2012