Jameson Williams will not be designated to return before the Lions bye in Week 6

The late great Tom Petty was correct. The waiting is the hardest part.

Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions will have to wait just a little longer to see first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams take the field. Williams is close to returning, but head coach Dan Campbell closed the door on designating Williams for return from the non-football injury list until at least after the team’s bye in Week 6.

“it’s really picking up in a good way,” Campbell said of Williams’ recovery from January knee surgery. However, the Lions aren’t in any hurry to speed up the process with their prized rookie weapon.

Teams can designate players to return from the reserve/NFI list, the same as the PUP list. The designation starts a three-week clock to either activate the player or see them placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Detroit won’t start Williams’ clock to return until after the bye in Week 6.

Related

Lions can now activate players off PUP and IR lists

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire