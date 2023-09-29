Jameson Williams, Nicholas Petit-Frere able to return from suspensions in Week 5

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will be eligible to return from their suspensions earlier than expected.

Both players were suspended six games for gambling on sports other than NFL football while at the workplace, but the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to revised penalties under the league's gambling policy that will result in both players being eligible to return to active duty next week. Players found to be in violation of the rule barring gambling while working will now be suspended two games and both players will have the remainder of their suspensions rescinded as a result.

PFT has confirmed that both of the players will be able to rejoin their teams for all activities, including practices and games, on Monday.

Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill was cut after receiving a six-game suspension at the same time as Williams and the free agent will also be eligible to return to NFL action if a team is interested in his services.