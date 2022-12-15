Jameson Williams was the NFL’s fastest WR in Week 14

After an ACL tear in his final collegiate game for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jameson Williams made his highly anticipated NFL debut this past weekend for the Detroit Lions.

Despite his injury, the Lions still used the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on him. Williams has game-changing speed, and on Sunday he showed that he’s picking up right where he left off.

In Week 14, Williams was the fastest-recorded receiver in the NFL topping out at 20.31 MPH. It’s a remarkable statistic, especially for a rookie, but when you factor in that this was his first game in 11 months it really puts things into perspective.

There were some concerns that Williams would lose some of his speed due to the injury, but it’s good to see that he officially put that all to rest.

