Jameson Williams to miss training camp time with leg injury

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is eligible to practice despite the six-game suspension he received for violating the league's gambling policy, but he won't be on the field at training camp in the near future.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday that Williams was forced out of Monday's practice because of a leg injury. Campbell said that the team does not believe it is a serious injury, but that Williams will miss a day or two while he recovers.

Williams missed the first 11 games of the 2022 season as he recovered from a torn ACL. He scored a 41-yard touchdown on his only catch of the year.

That score showed why the Lions made Williams a first-round pick last year, but availability will be a key for a player who will have missed 17 of his first 23 NFL games by the time he's eligible to play this season.