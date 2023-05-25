Jameson Williams: I’m not a gambler; I’m a football player

Jameson Williams learned of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy a day before the league announced it.

The Lions receiver met with reporters for the first time since and said he has no recollection of when the violation occurred.

“It hit me out the blue,” Williams said Thursday, via video from Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It hit a couple of other players around the league, on my team, out of the blue. I wasn’t aware of this situation. After it happened, I took it on the chin. I was ready to move forward as things moved on and I got the consequences. That’s been my plan, moving forward from things and just looking for better days.”

Williams said he did not appeal since he broke an NFL policy and vows to “make the right decisions” moving forward.

“I’m just looking forward to coming back Week 7, getting back with my team out there, playing a game,” Williams said, via video from Brad Galli of WXYZ.

The NFL suspended Williams for betting on non-NFL events from an NFL facility. Players are allowed to bet on non-NFL sports but not at a team facility.

“I’m not a gambler. I’m a football player,” Williams said.

