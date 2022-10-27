Jameson Williams likely out another month for Detroit

Former Alabama Crimson Tide superstar wide receiver Jameson Williams is still waiting to make his NFL debut for the Detroit Lions while rehabbing from a January injury.

In Williams’s last collegiate game, the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship, he suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact injury.

Despite the injury, the Lions still selected Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams paired with Amon-Ra St. Brown would be a receiving duo that has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL in a few seasons.

While Williams is making good progress on his return, it sounds like we will not be seeing the speedster for at least another month. However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is increasingly confident that Williams will see action at some point this fall.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell says there's still "hope" that rookie WR Jameson Williams will play this reason, but he says it'll be "at least probably another month." "I do feel like we're gonna get him before it's all said and done," Campbell said. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 26, 2022

