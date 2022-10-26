Jameson Williams out ‘at least another month’ per Dan Campbell

3
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

It will be a little longer than recently expected before fans get to see Lions wideout Jameson Williams on the field. The first-round rookie will be out for at least a few more weeks, based on what head coach Dan Campbell said prior to Wednesday’s team practice.

Williams remains on the non-football injury list as he recovers from surgery in January to repair a torn ACL. Campbell was asked if there is still hope to see the speedy Alabama wideout this season.

“There’s still hope,” Campbell responded. “He’s put together a pretty good month (of rehab), a real good month. So we feel like we’re going to have him before the season’s out.”

Campbell then offered an updated timeline.

“It’s hard to say when that’s going to be. I would say, probably at least another month. But I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done,” Campbell said.

That pushes back the timeline from the widely speculated Thanksgiving game debut. One month extends the Lions out to Week 13, the game after hosting the Bills on Thanksgiving. That Week 13 game is a home date versus the Jaguars.

Williams continues to post periodic workout updates on his social media and appears to be close to returning. It’s clear the Lions are in no hurry to rush Williams’ injury rehabilitation progress or to push him onto the field despite several other injuries within the receiving corps.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Dan Campbell: We feel like we’re going to have Jameson Williams this season

    When the Loins selected receiver Jameson Williams in the first round of this year’s draft, they knew he would be out for much of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL. As of now, it still appears Williams has a shot at playing this season. But it won’t be that soon. “No, there’s [more]

  • Latest timeline for Lions WR Jameson Williams' return: 'At least probably another month'

    Dan Campbell said Wednesday likely the earliest Jameson Williams will play this season is the Lions' Dec. 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

  • One game after 'rock bottom', Dan Campbell says Lions are 'climbing back out'

    Two weeks after saying the Lions had hit 'rock bottom' following a shutout loss to the Patriots, Dan Campbell said Detroit is 'climbing back out.'

  • Browns place starting LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

    CLEVELAND (AP) Cleveland Browns starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a pectoral tear sustained in a loss to Baltimore, his second major injury in two seasons. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips is likely done for the season and will need surgery. The Browns (2-5) have dropped four straight.

  • Betting: Are 49ers legit contenders?

    Ariel Epstein and Pamela Maldonado break down which San Francisco 49ers futures bets have the best value after the team traded for star RB Christian McCaffrey.

  • Michigan State Rivalry Is Personal For Makari Paige

    Michigan & Michigan State exit their respective bye weeks riding opposite waves as the fourth quarter of the college football season approaches. The No. 5 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) are undefeated & a few wins away from a spot in the College Football Playoff, while the Spartans (3-4, 1-3) are a half-game ahead of Indiana for the sixth spot in the Big Ten East. With two-straight wins over Michigan to start the Mel Tucker era, all bets are off under the lights at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night.

  • NFL trade deadline 2022: 20 players to keep an eye on heading into Tuesday

    The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.

  • Michigan State football 2023 schedule: Michigan Wolverines to visit Oct. 21

    Michigan State football will host next year's rivalry game with Michigan on Oct. 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

  • Drake London’s rookie season is off to a brutal start

    Drake London isn't dropping passes or committing mistakes. The Falcons just aren't throwing him the ball. It's very weird.

  • Confirmed Running Visitor List: Michigan State

    Saturday’s in-state rivalry is expected to have another star-studded list of recruits confirmed to be on campus.

  • Nikola Vučević is finally finding his rhythm. It’s a promising sign — both for the center and the Chicago Bulls’ new offense.

    A year and a half after his arrival, the Chicago Bulls finally fit center Nikola Vučević into a role that uses the full scope of his abilities. The Bulls never found a way to consistently work Vučević into their offense last season. But this season Vučević is making the impact the Bulls need from the All-Star center — 18.3 points, 13 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. While outside shooting and ...

  • How No. 19 Kentucky and No. 3 Tennessee match up — with a game prediction

    A position-by-position analysis of the Kentucky Wildcats’ game vs. the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium

  • Taylor Lewan drops interesting nugget about Titans and Odell Beckham Jr.

    On a recent episode of "Bussin' With The Boys", Taylor Lewan dropped an interesting nugget about the Titans and Odell Beckham Jr.

  • Twitter is losing its most active users -internal documents

    STORY: As billionaire Elon Musk approaches a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Reuters has exclusively learned that the social media company is losing its most active and important users.That's according to an internal Twitter document seen by Reuters, titled “Where did the Tweeters Go?” in which a Twitter researcher wrote that so-called "heavy tweeters" have been in "absolute decline."The internal document said a "heavy tweeter" is defined as someone who logs in to Twitter six or seven days a week and tweets about three to four times a week.These "heavy tweeters" account for less than 10% of monthly overall users but generate 90% of all tweets and half of global revenue. The research also found that cryptocurrency and "not safe for work" content, which includes nudity and pornography, are now the highest-growing topics of interest among Twitter's most active English-speaking users - a shift over the past two years that could make the platform less attractive to advertisers.At the same time, interest in news, sports and entertainment is waning among those users - topics that are most desirable for advertisers. The study said Twitter was motivated to investigate “disturbing” trends among users and better understand the decline in the company’s most active users.Asked to comment on the internal documents' findings, a Twitter spokesperson said: "We regularly conduct research on a wide variety of trends, which evolve based on what’s happening in the world. Our overall audience has continued to grow, reaching 238 million mDAU in Q2 2022."The study made no specific conclusions about why heavy users are declining but a Twitter researcher wrote that these users are likely decamping to rival platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown did not suffer a concussion, was removed because of new protocol

    The Lions announced during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had been ruled out with a concussion, but today the team said St. Brown actually did not suffer a concussion. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said today that St. Brown was removed from the game because of the new league [more]

  • How Much Should I Contribute to a 401(k) in my 40s?

    You might not be thinking too much about retirement on your 40th birthday, but by the end of the decade you'll probably be within 15 years of actually retiring. At this point, retirement is no longer...

  • Report: Rams are in pass-rush market, ‘were in heavy on Brian Burns’

    The Rams are scouring the trade market for pass-rush help and they've expressed plenty of interest in Brian Burns.

  • Seahawks announce release of two players from their practice squad

    Fans should expect a couple of players to be returning to the active roster soon.

  • Michigan Football 2023 Schedule First Reactions

    After the Big Ten pulled all of its schedules to consider adjustments, small and large, we finally have the dates and matchups for the 2023 Michigan Wolverines. This will likely be how the schedule rolls out in the future once UCLA and USC join in 2024, with late October releases. What is still unknown is division formats, rotations, etc. The Big Ten elected to keep the divison format the same for this last season before expansion.

  • Veteran WR A.J. Green a possible trade target for Packers?

    ESPN pointed to veteran WR A.J. Green as a possible trade target for the Packers as the deadline approaches.