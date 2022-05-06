After the Lions traded up to take wide receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick last Thursday, many people watching the draft remarked on social media that Williams looked less than thrilled to be joining the Lions.

There were similar comments after he was introduced at a press conference in Detroit, but Williams is adamant that people are drawing the wrong conclusions about his reaction. During an appearance on Complex Sports Live, Williams was asked about that perception and laughed before saying he was “just tired a little bit” because he had to “kick it the night before” in celebration.

Williams said “it was a lifetime experience” to get drafted and that he’s eager to prove the Lions were right to jump 20 spots to bring him to Detroit.

“I’m looking forward to it, for real. Football, it’s what I do. . . . They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my playmaking ability. We gonna put everything together after my rehab and we’re gonna show the world,” Williams said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com.

Williams tore his ACL in January, but says he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery and has designs on making it on the field during his rookie season. If he can do that and play at the level we saw at Alabama last year, there should be less chatter about any post-pick reactions.

Jameson Williams laughs at perception he was unhappy to be drafted by Lions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk