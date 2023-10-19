Jameson Williams honors Detroit’s sports history at Red Wings game

There was a special guest on the goal horn duty at the Detroit Red Wings game on Wednesday night. Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was the guest of honor at Little Caesar’s Arena for Detroit’s matchup against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.

Williams honored one of the greatest icons in Detroit sports by rocking a No. 9 jersey. Sure, it’s his number with the Lions. On this night, the No. 9 was a Gordie Howe sweater, honoring the NHL great who spent 25 years as a Red Wings star.

Williams was busy on the goal horn. The Red Wings scored six times in a 6-3 victory, keeping the early-season successes skating along nicely in Detroit.

