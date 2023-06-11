Jameson Williams has HoF WR Calvin Johnson in his corner

Jameson Williams is preparing for his second season in the NFL after being a first-round selection by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 draft. He started the 2021 season late because he was still recovering from a knee injury, and will start the 2022 season six weeks in because of a suspension by the league.

As a rookie, Williams had one catch for a 41-yard touchdown and carried the ball once for a 40-yard gain.

Recently, on 97.1 The Ticket’s Stoney and Jansen with Heather, Lions legend and NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson had some kind words to say about Williams.

“I connected with Jamo yesterday really for the first time, and I look forward to just being around and being a shoulder for him to lean on,” Johnson said. “Extremely talented kid. We saw him when he touched the field last year for the first time. I look forward to just helping him build the level of consistency and being the pro he wants to be, man. Anything I can to do help him, I’ll do that and I’ll be there.”

Having such a talented player that’s accustomed to being in the spotlight, like Johnson, in his corner is very important. The beginning of Williams’ professional career has not been an easy one.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Williams and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 offseason progresses.

