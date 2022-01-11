Jameson Williams helped off the field in CFP title game with apparent knee injury

Moments into the second quarter Alabama holds a 6-3 lead over Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game

Unfortunately for the Tide, star wide receiver, Jameson Williams was just helped off the field after an apparent non-contact knee injury on a 40-yard reception from Bryce Young.

The Tide is already without its other playmaking wide receiver in John Metchie.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the injury to Jameson Williams and will provide an update as soon as possible.

