Jameson Williams gets Matt Stafford’s approval to wear No. 9 for Detroit Lions

Despite suffering through a number of coaches, inconsistent rosters, injuries and more, Matthew Stafford showed up to work every day for the city of Detroit. Stafford left a lasting legacy through different charities and foundations that he and his family established in the community.

Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2021 season, but the love for Stafford has never wavered in Detroit as Lions fans rejoiced when he won the Super Bowl this past February.

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver, Jameson Williams, was selected No. 12 overall in the 2022 NFL by the Detroit Lions, and he hopes to leave the same impact on Detroit that Stafford did. Williams has generational speed and elite play-making talent that already makes fans fawn over him, but this classy move to the Detroit legend is what may truly win the city over.

Williams initially intended on wearing No. 18 for the Lions, however, No. 9 caught his eye and he was ready to make the switch. However, before officially doing that, Williams reached out to Stafford on his own to get his permission to wear the number. Stafford happily obliged, but the move by Williams is one that will definitely set a precedent moving forward.

Hopefully, Williams can continue his speedy recovery from a torn ACL and make his NFL debut as soon as possible.

#Lions rookie Jameson Williams has officially switched his jersey to No. 9 — Matthew Stafford’s old Detroit number. He was looking for a single digit number and actually reached out to Stafford on his own via text as an act of courtesy, according to a source. Classy move. pic.twitter.com/wzkhJmQRQd — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 10, 2022

