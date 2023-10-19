Jameson Williams gets jacked up at Detroit Red Wings game, wears Gordie Howe No. 9 jersey

Ford Field is the place to be on Sundays, but Little Caesars Arena is becoming a popular mid-week destination.

Sunday's Detroit Lions touchdown scorer Jameson Williams was in the house Wednesday night at LCA to watch the Detroit Red Wings snuff the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-3, and enjoyed himself — all while wearing Gordie Howe's iconic red winged wheel No. 9 jersey with "HOWE" emblazoned on the back. Williams, a receiver in his second season with the Lions, also wears No. 9.

Williams was seen enjoying the beginning of the Wings' game — introduced to the crowd pregame and lighting the ceremonial lamp — and videotaped his own celebration at the end, high-fiving a fan after the Wings scored an empty net goal to seal the Wings' win, their third straight victory to improve to 3-1 on the young season.

Williams reacted as any lifelong Wings fan would after dispatching Sidney Crosby and the Pens: "They can't front with us," he bellowed as the crowd roared. "Ain't even no goalie! Freaky!"

Jamo said “it’s ova.. ain’t even no goalie.. freaky” 😭😭😭😭😭 funniest mf pic.twitter.com/Ujh5WqGhP4 — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) October 19, 2023

We'll see if Williams and the Lions can keep the good vibes flowing this weekend. The Lions are tied for the NFL's best record at 5-1, but are three-point underdogs Sunday when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (4-2).

Jameson Williams, certified #LGRW fan, loves the “free goals” in hockey games: pic.twitter.com/QUS3vj2f4l — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) October 19, 2023

