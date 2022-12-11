Jameson Williams' first NFL catch after ACL tear is a 41-yard TD that he celebrates with his dad

The last time Jameson Williams caught a pass, he tore his ACL in the CFP national championship game.

The injury didn't sway the Detroit Lions from drafting the Alabama star with the No. 12 pick in April's draft. Now he's back, and he made the first catch of his NFL career on Sunday. It was a doozy.

With the Lions facing second-and-five at Minnesota's 41-yard line in the first quarter, Williams broke free out of the slot and ran past the entire Vikings secondary to find himself uncovered near the end zone. Jared Goff found him after a play-action fake and launched a deep ball that Williams hauled in and ran into the end zone untouched for the first score of a 34-23 Detroit win.

It was Williams' first NFL catch after making a limited pro debut last week against the Jaguars. He celebrated appropriately. The Lions receiver skipped down the length of the sideline with an appreciative Lions home crowd cheering him on. He then found his dad to give him his first NFL touchdown ball.

Jan. 10, 2022: Jameson Williams tore his ACL in National Championship



Dec. 11, 2022: Jameson Williams records 1st NFL touchdown on 1st career catch 👏 pic.twitter.com/m4qCaNdOmr — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

Lions rookie Jameson Williams gave his first NFL touchdown ball to his dad, sitting front row at Ford Field pic.twitter.com/6GhJkkMgUD — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 11, 2022

Williams and his father appear to have a very close relationship.

Williams was an All-America playmaker on a potent Crimson Tide offense in Tuscaloosa. A threat to break free on any route, the Lions drafted him for just this kind of play.

Detroit's offense has emerged as one of the NFL's most productive this season and averaged 31.75 points in the four games leading into Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. The addition of a healthy Williams makes it that much more dangerous.