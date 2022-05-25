Jameson Williams: What draft experts said about the Lions WR before the draft

The Detroit Lions pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL draft when they maneuvered to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams. Detroit GM Brad Holmes packaged three Day 2 picks and sent them to Minnesota for the No. 12 overall pick (and a Day 2 pick) to nab Williams.

It was a bold move by the Lions to inject big-play potential into the passing offense. Williams offers incredible speed to attack defenses at all levels of the field, consistently presenting a threat with his legs and eyes. Even though Williams is coming off a torn ACL that could delay his Detroit debut a bit, it’s still a pretty popular pick.

It’s always informative to look back at what the NFL draft pundits had to say about a player before the draft and any team biases creep in. Here’s what several notable draft analysts thought about Williams before the draft.

NFL.com

Most draft analysis is done with the framework of positives and negatives. NFL.com, with the primary evaluation by seasoned analyst Lance Zierlein, does a tidy job of bullet points that cut straight to the point.

The positive bullets outgun the negatives in the evaluation, and many of the negatives are reflections on the same central theme with Williams: He’s lightweight and doesn’t play with a physical style. There are some questions about his attention to detail as a receiver, too.

Among the positives:

Smooth route take-off with instant gas.

Able to eviscerate the cushion and blow by corners.

Extra burst before route break forces coverage to bail out.

Separation feels inevitable on long-form patterns.

Posted FBS-best 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards in 2021.

Long-limbed with expansive catch radius.

Plays with sudden hands to stab and secure high throws.

Opens hip to extend and grab back-shoulder/hip ball.

Good YAC stack when catching on the move.

Williams earned an overall grade of 6.48, which translates as “will become good starter within two years”. His lack of productivity at Ohio State is cited as a concern, too.

The Athletic/Dane Brugler

Brugler writes one of the most comprehensive scouting guides every year. Aptly named “The Beast”, the veteran analyst for The Athletic has a lot of positives about Williams.

Track sprinter with “see-ya” speed … light feet to beat press and explode upfield … makes sharp, 90-degree route cuts without gearing down … quick to sink hips and stop on a dime at the top of his stem, creating opportunities for comebacks, double-moves, etc. … runs with a long, fluid gait to track and adjust to the football, especially on deep passes (set Alabama single-season record and led the FBS with four touchdowns of 70-plus yards in 2021) … has the length to pull down throws and snatch the ball in stride … impressive body control to contort and make midair adjustments … deceiving run power after the catch to keep balance through contact … has springs in his calves to make wide, lateral cuts and force missed tackles … speed destroys pursuit angles in the open field.

The report does have some negatives. Much has to do with his skinny frame and how it impacts what Williams does to secure the football.

Slight frame with skinny limbs and minimal bulk … will rely on his body and wrists to finish catches … needs to cut down on focus drops

Overall it’s a glowing report for Williams. He is the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 13 overall player in Brugler’s evaluation.

Football Gameplan/Emory Hunt

Longtime draft evaluator Emory Hunt offered up concise thoughts and hefty praise for Williams in his draft guide. Hunt divides up wide receivers by role (flanker, split end, slot) and interestingly ranks Williams best in the slot.

“Ridiculous speed and acceleration. Will outrun both angles and someone’s future if given a crease or space. Legit home run catch-and-run threat,” Hunt writes of Williams.

The relative struggles against physical press-man coverage are about the only negative Hunt cited,

“Working better vs press coverage is where he’ll have to grow his game. CBs that weren’t afraid to get up on the LOS (line of scrimmage) and press him, give him frustrations.”

Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network offers up a pretty glowing prospect report for Williams. Written in sections by both Ian Cummings and Tony Pauline, it’s a love letter to the impact of Williams’ speed.

As a deep threat, Williams is undoubtedly the best in his class. He has elite explosiveness and speed, and his long strides in open space are near impossible to keep up with. Although he wasn’t able to run, Williams has legitimate 4.3 speed. He can create distance between himself and defenders instantly, and he destroys open-field tackling angles with his acceleration.

The negatives harken back to his underwhelming career at Ohio State, where he was a bit player in the Buckeyes’ pro-style passing attack.

Occasionally secures the ball against his frame, which leads to drops. Never displayed himself as a consistent deep threat and must now return from a knee injury sustained in January.

Draft Wire/Luke Easterling

Our colleagues at Draft Wire, headed by editor Luke Easterling, were definitely fans of Williams pre-draft.

One of the focal points was Williams’ length, something that gets overlooked or undersold in many write-ups.

Jameson has excellent physical makeup, as well. His long arms allow him to reach out and stab the football out of the air or wrap the ball on extension without losing his balance.

In projecting Williams as a top-25 pick, Easterling notes the impact of the ACL injury suffered in January,

Perhaps the most explosive pass-catcher in a loaded class, Williams would easily be the first receiver off the board if not for his injury. The fact that he’s still likely to be a first-round pick speaks to just how much upside he brings

Bleacher Report

It’s another very positive prognosis for Williams from the scouting team at Bleacher Report. The obvious notes, both positive and negative, are definitely covered. Again, the speed is the trump card that elevates Williams as the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 WR in the class in their estimation.

Bleacher Report summed up Williams thusly,

Jameson Williams is an outside wide receiver with true home run speed that will translate to any NFL offense. He has excellent burst and long speed that lets him take the top off defenses on deep routes, but he can also split defenders on underneath throws and consistently create yards after the catch.

Pro Football Focus

Williams was PFF’s No. 9 overall player in the entire draft. His background as a track star–Williams won two state titles in the 300m hurdles in Missouri in high school–gets early mention.

The plusses and minuses from PFF, from their draft profile:

It’s a pretty consistent evaluation across all platforms and analysts. The uniformity of both the positives and negatives makes Williams a relatively safe evaluation; you’re not seeing wild fluctuations or divergent takes on the player. What you see in Jameson Williams is what the Lions are getting, a speedy but skinny wideout with game-changing ability who offers more than just a vertical threat.

