Jameson Williams could bring speed, after catch prowess to Chargers offense

It is probably the most likely scenario that the Chargers will spend on a defensive cornerstone in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But with such an immense crop of talent at top of the wide receiver class, passing over a premier pass catcher that can complement Keenan Allen and be a shiny new addition to Justin Herbert’s arsenal is a tough decision. That decision becomes even tougher when one of those receivers that could be available when Los Angeles is on the clock with the 17th overall selection is Alabama’s speed demon, Jameson Williams.

Williams transferred from Ohio State and wound up in Tuscaloosa primed to carve out a role for himself as the offense’s No. 1 option, something he realized just would not be possible in a room with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and rising underclassman Jaxson Smith-Njigba. The change of scenery could not have turned out better for Williams, who posted 75 catches, 1,507 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns in his first season with the Crimson Tide. At 6’2” and 190 pounds, Williams established himself as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s preferred weapon as the duo pulverized the SEC, earned Young the Heisman Trophy, and garnered Williams a nod as a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

Remember Lightning McQueen’s iconic saying in the Disney movie Cars? To pump himself up before races, McQueen mutters to himself, “I am speed. I’m faster than fast, quicker than quick. I am lightning.” When Williams lines up against the opposing team’s defensive backs, he is probably thinking along similar lines. It becomes fairly striking when watching Williams that he possesses a different gear than every other player on the field in a straight-up footrace.

That gear was on full display during the SEC Championship when Williams sliced open the soft underbelly of Georgia’s secondary for seven catches, 184 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. He averaged 26.3 yards per catch against the nation’s top-ranked defense in Alabama’s convincing 41-24 win. This preview of the National Championship not only showcased his talents as a vertical threat but also demonstrated his exceptional acceleration and vision as a ball carrier.

Story continues

I’m not an advocate for taking a wide receiver in Round 1 but man, Jameson Williams would be an excellent playmaker and a lethal deep threat for Justin Herbert.pic.twitter.com/cO6YJvFQqS — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) December 4, 2021

Williams’ first touchdown of the game came on 3rd-and-2 shortly after the start of the second quarter, Alabama lined up in ace (single back) formation with a bunch trips wide receiver setup to the right. Georgia’s slot cornerback dipped down to assume flat responsibilities after initially looking like he was going to trail Williams upfield.

The safety was playing way deep and the boundary cornerback hardly moved from his spot at the numbers. This resulted in a wide-open look for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to throw to Williams, who saw the disconnect between the Bulldogs and broke inside on a dig route. Williams attacked the cavern of open space in the middle of the field and that pretty much sealed Georgia’s fate on this play.

Williams did well transitioning into a runner and securing the catch against his pads. He quickly shifted his gaze upfield and darted away from the defense. Without much change of direction needed, Williams bolted through the top of the Georgia secondary. The aforementioned safety takes a good angle on him, but Williams maintained the advantage as he edged toward the right sideline with both players gunning at maximum speed.

Simply put, Williams does not have ordinary speed. He has lethal burners that choke off closing defenders and punish those in coverage for their errors, no matter how significant.

Speed functions as the driver of Williams’ game. It created an athletic mismatch every Saturday for him and spurned no shortage of opportunity. However, what should not be taken for granted regarding Williams’ overall skillset is his ability to accomplish the little things in the offense with ease. Routine plays still have spark potential with Williams in the mix due to the urgency and enthusiasm he brings to every snap.

Although Williams scored two magical touchdowns in this game where he simply outclassed the Georgia defenders guarding him, his versatile role in the offense also served as a catalyst to move the chains for Alabama.

Jamo is a fantastic vertical threat and his speed stretches the field for Alabama, but don't discount his impact in the short game. He executes the little things well and maximizes his opportunity when the ball is in his hands. pic.twitter.com/boXYZuM6YD — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) January 11, 2022

On this 1st-and-10 play, Williams is sent into motion behind the backfield for a swing pass to the right side of the formation. Recognizing Georgia was set up in man coverage, Williams caught Young’s pass in-stride behind the line of scrimmage and rapidly moved to close off the shadow cornerback’s pursuit angle. Once he was clear of the cornerback, Williams still had enough control in his throttle to brake as he squared up against the safety.

This aptness to start-and-stop on command netted Williams an extra yard as he headed out of bounds, with the play overall serving as a generous jolt of momentum to begin the drive.

By now, it should be evident that Williams is just as dangerous with the ball in his hands as he is running routes freely into the vulnerable areas of the defense. His sixth sense as a ball carrier elevates his game to another level and puts the pressure on his opponents to stick close to him on every play. Against man or zone coverage, Williams can break free and create for himself with great field awareness and intangible elusiveness.

This is the anticipatory aspect of YAC that can't be taught. Jameson Williams already has a plan of action for evading the downhill safety before hauling in the catch on his stop route. Turn and burn 👌 pic.twitter.com/W0C4qfBxqH — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) January 11, 2022

Sometimes, that keen comprehension of how defenders will aim to stop him clicks before Williams has even hauled in the catch. Against Florida’s sift zone defense, Williams ran a five-yard stop route as fellow wide receiver John Metchie III cleared out the cornerback by pushing vertical. This gave Williams an uncontested reception and a chance to make a play on the ground.

Florida’s safety recognized what was developing and came screaming downhill to make the tackle. But Williams had already anticipated where the safety would be once he made the catch and knew he needed to react immediately to avoid getting stalled. Williams caught Young’s pass and promptly turned inside and upfield. The move deked out the safety, who had too much velocity to stop his direction at this point, and allowed Williams to pick up the first down.

Williams, who tore his ACL in the national title game, said at the Combine that he’s ahead of his schedule in his recovery, but it’s possible he misses a chunk of the season while rehabbing. But with the trio of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Josh Palmer, the Chargers could afford to wait for an explosive injection of separation and big-play potential into the offense that the Alabama product would provide.