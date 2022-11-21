Jameson Williams begins practicing for the Lions

The highly anticipated day is finally here. The Detroit Lions have started the clock on activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list.

Williams began practicing with the Lions on Monday, a day after Detroit smoked the Giants in New York for the team’s third straight win. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has missed all of the season while recovering from ACL surgery following Alabama’s loss to Georgia last January.

Head coach Dan Campbell has twice stated recently that the plan is to get Williams into action sometime in December. With today being November 21st, the 21-day window to activate Williams carries into the next month. It’s important to note the Lions can activate Williams at any time now; they do not need to use the entire 21-day window.

