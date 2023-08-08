Jameson Williams back at practice for Lions

Preseason reps are going to be vital for Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams this summer and he'll be back on the field to take them during Tuesday's joint practice with the Giants.

Williams missed practice over the weekend, but head coach Dan Campbell said at his Tuesday press conference that the wideout will be participating in the first of this week's two joint sessions with the NFC East club. Williams also missed several practices earlier this summer while dealing with an injury.

After missing most of last season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in college, Williams would have needed the reps even if he wasn't set to serve a six-game suspension to open this season.

Campbell said that wide receiver Denzel Mims and guard Jonah Jackson are expected to miss Tuesday's practice as they deal with minor injuries.