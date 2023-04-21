Jameson Williams’ agent releases a statement on his 6-game suspension

In the immediate aftermath of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams being suspended by the NFL for six games, the agency representing Williams quickly released a statement explaining their client’s actions.

Williams was suspended for placing bets while at a team facility, an action that is explicitly forbidden. Alliance Sports reinforced that Williams did not wager on football.

Williams accepted responsibility for his wagering. He also apologized to Lions fans, his teammates and the organization.

The full statement from Alliance Sports on behalf of Williams:

