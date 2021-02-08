Jameson Taillon 'throwing with exceptional control,' appears ready to go for Yankees camp

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon

Newly acquired starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is said to be 'throwing with exceptional control and appears ready to go for the start of the Yankees' camp,' according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Taillon is 18 months removed from his second Tommy John surgery and hasn't pitched since 2019, when he appeared in just seven games.

Yankees fans should feel optimistic after hearing that Taillon looks ready to go for camp, after the team traded prospects Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Maikel Escotto and Canaan Smith to the Pittsburgh Pirates for him.

The Yankees took risks trading for Taillon and signing Corey Kluber over the offseason, hoping the duo could return to form after recent injury riddled seasons.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report to camps within the next two weeks, and the Yankees have a lot riding on their starting pitchers not named Gerrit Cole playing up to par this season.