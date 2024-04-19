Jameson Taillon comes off the injured list and helps the Cubs beat the Marlins 8-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jameson Taillon had a solid first start, Nico Hoerner doubled twice and the Cubs rolled past the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Friday.

Taillon (1-0), reinstated from the injured list a day earlier, retired the first 10 Miami batters before Bryan De La Cruz smacked his fourth homer of the season. By then, the Cubs had a six-run cushion.

They’ve won two straight and five of six.

The Cubs tagged A.J. Puk (0-4) for a pair of runs in the first inning and ended his day with a four-run third capped by Miguel Amaya’s two-out, two-run double. Puk was charged for Chicago’s first seven runs after giving up seven hits and three walks while striking out four. He’s lost all four starts to begin the season.

Taillon started the spring on the injured list with a back strain but seemed to have worked the problem out in a pair of minor-league rehab starts. He gave up three hits without a walk and struck out four in five innings.

Miami’s Nick Gordon had a two-run single in the ninth off reliever Colten Brewer to tighten up the score.

NIFTY NAB

Taillon got a big hand at second base in the second when Hoerner backhanded Jesús Sánchez’s grounder near the bag, then spun and hit a stretching Garrett Cooper to beat him to first base.

BACK IN TOWN

Miami SS Tim Anderson, a two-time All-Star during eight seasons with the White Sox, finished the day 0 for 3 in his first game in Chicago since the south side club declined a $14 million option during the offseason. This is the only trip to Chicago this season for the Marlins, who’ll host the White Sox in July.

UP NEXT

The teams play a split doubleheader Saturday because of Thursday night’s rainout. An order wasn’t set before the game, but the Cubs plan to send RHPs Shota Imanaga (2-0, 0.00 ERA) and Javier Assad (2-0, 2.16). The Marlins did not set a rotation for the twinbill before Friday’s game.

